New Zealand's Ben Smith celebrates with Aaron Smith scoring the All Blacks fourth try. Peter Cziborra/Reuters

TOKYO – The All Blacks bid farewell to coach Steve Hansen and captain Kieran Read with a 40-17 victory over Wales at Tokyo Stadium on Friday, claiming the one World Cup prize that no team sets out to win – third place. 🗣 "This jersey means a lot. It's been part of my life for a long time. For me it dictates that you try and leave it in a better place than you found it."@AllBlacks Kieran Read discusses his side's win which secured the Bronze Medal #RWC2019 #NZLvWAL #RWCTokyo pic.twitter.com/hu3G9xrcx6 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 1, 2019

Winger Ben Smith grabbed a brace and Joe Moody, Beauden Barrett, Ryan Crotty and Richie Mo'unga also crossed as New Zealand rebounded from their semi-final loss to England and extended their 66-year winning streak over Wales to 31 tests.

Both teams came to play and Wales, also saying farewell to coach Warren Gatland, ran the ball at every opportunity to score tries through fullback Hallam Amos and Josh Adams – a Welsh record seventh of the tournament for the winger.