WELLINGTON – With the 2019 Bledisloe Cup on the line this weekend, here is the factbox on the second Bledisloe Cup test between New Zealand and Australia:
When: Saturday, Aug 17, 7:35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)
Where: Eden Park, Auckland (capacity: 50,000)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Shuhei Kubo (Japan)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
New Zealand's All Blacks
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
The team:
15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Ardie Savea, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Jackson Hemopo, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Ngani Laumape, 23-Jordie Barrett.
Australia's Wallabies
World ranking: 6
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Michael Hooper
The team:
15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Reece Hodge, 13-James O'Connor, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Christian Lealiifano, 9-Nic White, 8-Isi Naisarani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Liam Wright, 21-Will Genia, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Adam Ashley-Cooper.
Overall record
Played: 165
Australia wins: 44
New Zealand wins: 114
Draws: 7
Last five meetings
2019 Australia 47-26 New Zealand, Perth
2018 New Zealand 37-20 Australia, Yokohama
2018 New Zealand 40-12 Australia, Auckland
2018 Australia 13-38 New Zealand, Sydney
2017 Australia 23-18 New Zealand, BrisbaneReuters