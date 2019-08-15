Fact: Jaco Peyper from South Africa will be the referee for Bledisloe II. Photo: Reuters/David Gray

WELLINGTON – With the 2019 Bledisloe Cup on the line this weekend, here is the factbox on the second Bledisloe Cup test between New Zealand and Australia:

When: Saturday, Aug 17, 7:35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)

Where: Eden Park, Auckland (capacity: 50,000)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Shuhei Kubo (Japan)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

New Zealand's All Blacks

World ranking: 1

Coach: Steve Hansen

Captain: Kieran Read

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The team:

15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Ardie Savea, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Jackson Hemopo, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Ngani Laumape, 23-Jordie Barrett.

Australia's Wallabies

World ranking: 6

Coach: Michael Cheika

Captain: Michael Hooper

The team:

15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Reece Hodge, 13-James O'Connor, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Christian Lealiifano, 9-Nic White, 8-Isi Naisarani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Liam Wright, 21-Will Genia, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Fact: New Zealand is ranked No 1 in the world, Australia is at No 6. Photo: Reuters/Ross Setford
Fact: New Zealand is ranked No 1 in the world, Australia is at No 6. Photo: Reuters/Ross Setford

Overall record

Played: 165

Australia wins: 44

New Zealand wins: 114

Draws: 7

Last five meetings

2019 Australia 47-26 New Zealand, Perth

2018 New Zealand 37-20 Australia, Yokohama

2018 New Zealand 40-12 Australia, Auckland

2018 Australia 13-38 New Zealand, Sydney

2017 Australia 23-18 New Zealand, Brisbane

Reuters