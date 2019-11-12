Dyllin Leyds will play for the Barbarians for their three-match tour starting at Twickenham on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

LONDON – A number of South African players have been named in the Barbarians squad for their three-match tour starting at Twickenham on Saturday. The Barbarians squad will be coached by England's Eddie Jones and he'll be assisted by John Mitchell.

The Baabaas will take on a Fiji XV at Twickenham on Saturday before travelling to Brazil to take on the South Americans next week.

Their final match of 2019 tour will be back in the United Kingdom, against a Wales XV at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Barbarians' star-studded line-up includes World Cup winners Tendai Mtawarira, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.