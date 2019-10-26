YOKOHAMA – All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his side's eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team were beaten by a better side.
The 2003 champions rattled the All Blacks from the opening whistle with a Manu Tuilagi try in the second minute, setting the tone for the rest of the match as they put pressure on New Zealand's lineout and at the breakdown.
They played much of the game inside New Zealand's half, suffocated the All Blacks attack and will now meet the winner of Sunday's second semi-final between Wales and South Africa.
"They were deserved winners," Hansen told reporters. "You had two very, very good sides going at each other and the team that took the game won the game.
"We have got no regrets. I'm very proud of the All Blacks. They have played very well but... we got beaten by a better side."