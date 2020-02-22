France's Romain Ntamack scores from a penalty kick during their Six Nations rugby union international against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP

CARDIFF – Mercurial flyhalf Romain Ntamack scored 17 points as ferocious France put in a stout defensive effort and claimed a 27-23 victory over Wales to keep alive their Grand Slam hopes at the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening. Fullback Anthony Bouthier, lock Paul Willemse and Ntamack scored tries as France made a bright start but then had to defend for much of the second half before earning a third successive victory in this year's competition and a first win against Wales in Cardiff in a decade.

Prop Dillon Lewis and flyhalf Dan Biggar scored tries for the home side but they lacked a clinical touch and came second best in the physical contest in the Welsh capital.

France now face Scotland in Edinburgh on March 8, while Wales are at Twickenham a day earlier to meet England, with their chances of retaining their Six Nations title all but over.

Reuters