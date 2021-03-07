Ntamack, Vakatawa make France return for 6Nations match with England

PARIS – Fly-half Romain Ntamack and centre Virimi Vakatawa were on Sunday included in France's 31-man training squad for the Six Nations match against England next week after having had made succesful returns from injuries.

Coach Fabien Galthie will unveil the final 23-strong match-day squad on Thursday, ahead of Sunday's match at Twickenham.

Two of the eight starters in the opening 50-10 win over Italy and 15-13 victory over Ireland who were affected by Covid-19 before the postponement of the Scotland game – Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent and injured Toulon winger Gabin Villiere – were not named in the 31.

The six others make their return: front rowers Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Mohamed Haouas, captain and flanker Charles Ollivon, scrum-half Antoine Dupont and full-back Brice Dulin.

Among other players hit by the coronavirus, replacement lock Romain Taofifenua is back, but hooker Peato Mauvaka, lock Baptiste Pesenti and prop Uini Atonio are not included.