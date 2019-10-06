On paper, this is already the filthiest World Cup ever and we have only completed three rounds, but are the players really that ill-disciplined or are they simply failing to adapt to World Rugby’s draconian clampdown on high tackles?
On Saturday, the red card referee Nigel Owens showed Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini in the match against England was the fifth in 25 matches so far, pushing the 2019 red card record past the 1999 and 1995 tallies of four.
Just two were handed out in the 1987, 1991, 2007 and 2011 events; one in 2015; and none in 2003.
Given how trigger happy the match officials are — they are under enormous pressure from World Rugby to eliminate dangerous tackles— we are going to see a whole lot more card-waving from the referees over the 22 matches still to come.
On Sunday, All Blacks props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi were yellow carded in New Zealand's Pool B victory over Namibia in Tokyo for high tackles.