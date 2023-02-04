London — Duhan van der Merwe's late try saw Scotland to a thrilling 29-23 Six Nations win at Twickenham on Saturday as England were denied a win in their first match under new coach Steve Borthwick. The hosts looked as if they would launch the Borthwick era with a victory when 23-22 ahead six minutes from time.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the greatest solo tries you will ever see. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uHnmeOQak5 — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) February 4, 2023 But Edinburgh winger Van der Merwe then crossed for his second try of the match, with Finn Russell converting before the visitors held out to record successive Calcutta Cup wins at Twickenham for the first time.

"It's some result for us. To do it in the last 5-10 minutes is always good," Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend told ITV. "It was an emotional game and then a much better second half from us," he added. England twice led in a first half where home wing Max Malins scored his first two tries and were 20-12 ahead when prop Ellis Genge plunged over early in the second half.

Story continues below Advertisement

But they were unable to seal victory as Scotland fought back in style. But for England, booed from the pitch after a limp Twickenham defeat by South Africa in their last appearance, the climax to a dire 2022 that resulted in coach Eddie Jones being sacked, there was some consolation in the way their attack performed in a seven-try thriller, although questions will be asked about their defence. AFP