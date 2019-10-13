TOKYO – The under-threat Rugby World Cup game between Japan and Scotland will go ahead as scheduled, tournament organisers said on Sunday, after an inspection of the Yokohama Stadium where it is due to be played after a powerful typhoon.
The decisive Pool A match had been in doubt after two Saturday fixtures were cancelled due to safety concerns surrounding Typhoon Hagibis. Sunday's game between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi was also called off because of damage caused in the area by the storm.
Sunday's other two pool games between the United States and Tonga in Osaka and between Wales and Uruguay in Kumamoto will also go ahead after passing safety inspections.
"The decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of the venue and associated infrastructure on Sunday morning in partnership with the Host City," organisers said in a statement.
"World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee would like to thank everyone involved for their significant efforts to enable the match to be played as scheduled following one of largest and most powerful typhoons to hit Japan in recent years."