Australia lost their World Cup quarter-final to England 40-16. Photo: Aaron Favila/AP Photo

OITA - Michael Cheika said he would prefer to lose the Australian way, with ball in hand, than win by playing a more conservative game after the Wallabies crashed out of the World Cup quarter-finals against England on Saturday. The Australia coach said it was too early to decide on his future, lambasting reporters for their insensitivity in asking the question, and was equally defiant when asked if he had been tactically outwitted by England coach Eddie Jones.

"We could have played better without a doubt, you always can," he said after the 40-16 loss at Oita Stadium. "But listen, that's the way we play footy, I'm not going to go to a kick-and-defend game. Call me naive but that's not what I'm going to do. "I'd rather win it our way or no way. That's the way Aussies want us to play."

Australia reached the final four years ago in England and Cheika had previously said he would only stay on after this tournament if the Wallabies improved on that in Japan by winning a third World Cup.

His feelings may be moot, given his contract expires at the end of the year, but he was certainly not prepared to share his thoughts on Saturday. "Mate, I'll be honest, it's a cruel, cruel world when you ask those questions two minutes after you've been knocked out of the World Cup," he said. "And if you find it inside you to have a little bit of compassion for people who are hurting, just ask more relevant questions.