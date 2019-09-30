Penalty tries help Scotland to bonus point win over Samoa









Greig Laidlaw (right) of Scotland scores a try as Ed Fidow of Samoa tackles him during the Rugby World Cup match between Scotland and Samoa at Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe, on Monday. Photo: EPA/Buddhika Weerasinghe KOBE – Scotland revived their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 34-0 victory over Samoa on Monday. The Scots scored four tries in a much-improved performance to secure a bonus point that could prove crucial in a tight Pool A. Japan's stunning upset of Ireland on Saturday shattered the expected permutations of the pool and the Scots knew they needed to get a big win on the board after their dismal defeat to the Irish in their opener. MOTM | Jonny Gray is named Man of the Match following a solid shift in the Scotland shirt. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tleJPAnDFi — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 30, 2019

Winger Sean Maitland and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw scored converted tries with Stuart Hogg landing a 40-metre drop goal in the first half, while two penalty tries after the break secured the all-important extra point.

Samoa winger Ed Fidow was the offender for both penalty tries and he was shown a yellow card for the first then given his marching orders after crashing into Maitland with his knees to stop the Scot getting over the line in the 74th minute.

Greig Laidlaw in action for Scotland against Samoa at Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe on Monday. Photo: EPA/Buddhika Weerasinghe

Reuters