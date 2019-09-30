KOBE – Scotland revived their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 34-0 victory over Samoa on Monday.
The Scots scored four tries in a much-improved performance to secure a bonus point that could prove crucial in a tight Pool A.
Japan's stunning upset of Ireland on Saturday shattered the expected permutations of the pool and the Scots knew they needed to get a big win on the board after their dismal defeat to the Irish in their opener.
MOTM | Jonny Gray is named Man of the Match following a solid shift in the Scotland shirt. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tleJPAnDFi— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 30, 2019