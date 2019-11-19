New Wales coach Wayne Pivac (pictured) has picked New Zealand-born backs Johnny McNicholl and Willis Halaholo in his first squad to face the Barbarians in Cardiff. Photo: PA via AP

New Wales coach Wayne Pivac has picked New Zealand-born backs Johnny McNicholl and Willis Halaholo in his first squad to face the Barbarians in Cardiff on Nov. 30, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday. McNicoll and Halaholo, who qualified through the residency rule, are among five uncapped players in the squad alongside Taine Basham, Shane Lewis-Hughes and Ashton Hewitt.

The 35-man group for the non-cap match includes 22 members of the Rugby World Cup squad that finished fourth in Japan earlier this month.

However, captain Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out injured, while England-based players Dan Biggar and Rhys Carre were unavailable for selection as the game falls outside the designated test window.

"It is great to get the squad announced and get the ball rolling on our first meet-up and first fixture next week," Pivac said https://www.wru.wales/2019/11/pivac-picks-his-first-wales-squad.