WELLINGTON - New All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree will be tasked with increasing the physicality of the forward pack after he was confirmed part of Ian Foster's new coaching group on Thursday.
Plumtree joins former All Blacks prop Greg Feek and current defence coach Scott McLeod under head coach Foster, who was confirmed last week to have succeeded Steve Hansen.
Foster told reporters in Auckland on Thursday that he was impressed by Plumtree's work with the Wellington Hurricanes.
"I have really liked his mannerisms and the way he deals with the players. He cares for them and he also pushes them," Foster told TVNZ.
"We need to grow our edge in that physical forward stuff and I think he will do that really well."