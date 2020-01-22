LONDON – Premiership Rugby (PRL) said on Wednesday they will release the disciplinary panel report that found Saracens guilty of persistent salary cap breaches after the club said they had no objection for it to be made public.
English and European champions Saracens will be relegated from the top flight at the end of the season after failing to comply with salary cap regulations for the current season.
Saracens were initially docked 35 points and fined 5.36 million pounds ($7.04 million) by the Premiership in November for breaching the salary cap over the last three seasons, but the full report of an investigation led by Lord Dyson has so far not been released.
“I am surprised by the suggestion that Saracens are objecting to the publication of the report,” Saracens Chairman Neil Golding said in a message to supporters.
