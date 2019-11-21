MELBOURNE – Newly appointed Wallabies coach Dave Rennie knows he will be expected to deliver instant success to win over sceptical fans and says he will not reach for the "rebuilding" excuse if results do not go as planned.
The New Zealander was handed the reins on a three-and-a-half year deal on Wednesday and will take over a Wallabies team in transition after their quarter-final exit from the Rugby World Cup Japan.
"The Australian public expects the results and they'll probably expect it immediately," Rennie, who starts the job next July, told local media on Thursday. "I don't want to give the players any excuses that we're building and all that sort of stuff so the expectation is that we're going to work really hard, we're going out to win footy.
"I just feel if you use excuses, you're giving players an out to maybe under-perform, so I guess like the Aussie public, we'll all be thinking the same thing, we'll be desperate to perform well and keep building on that."
Australia's next internationals come in a two-match series against Ireland in July.