RPA hits back at Premiership clubs as pay row escalates

The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) said on Friday it did not favour strike action, after Premiership clubs accused it of seeking to sow division by threatening such a move over the league's plan to lower its salary cap.

"The RPA have never threatened strike action and would not recommend this as an appropriate course of action," the players' union said in its statement.

All top-flight clubs voted this week to temporarily reduce the league's salary cap from the 2021-22 season until 2023-2024 with the ceiling for senior players to be set at 5 million pounds ($6.25 million), down from the current 6.4 million pounds.

However, that decision was taken without the approval of the RPA, who voted against a Premiership proposal regarding permanent pay cuts last month.

In a statement to The Times, the Premiership clubs accused the RPA of backtracking from initially deeming a 25% salary cut as "reasonable", leaving the clubs with no choice but to act alone.