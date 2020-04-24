Ruan Janse van Rensburg fined, suspended for two weeks in England

LONDON - Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been handed a two-week suspension and fined £32,500 after signing playing contracts with two Premiership clubs, Gloucester Rugby and Sale Sharks, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

The Sharks have also been handed a suspended five-point deduction for illegally approaching the centre and fined £20,000.

Van Rensburg signed a three-year contract with Sharks before the 2018-19 season after a loan spell with the club. However, he was also contracted to Gloucester at the time, having signed a three-year deal with the club in October 2017.

The 25-year-old South African has been charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game, while Sale were charged with breaches of an RFU rule regarding approaches to players.