Scotland's dropped flyhalf Finn Russell could return to the national side but he must learn to put the "best interests of the team" first and adhere to the high standards set by the squad, coach Gregor Townsend said on Monday.
Russell, one of the side's most creative players, was dropped from Scotland's tournament opener against Ireland for disciplinary reasons and then omitted for the Calcutta Cup clash against England.
The 27-year-old had suggested in an interview on Sunday that the prospect of returning to the national team under Townsend appeared bleak due to a strained relationship between the two, adding that he had clashed with the coach over the team environment.
"We strive to create an environment for players to be at their absolute best when playing for Scotland," Townsend said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/update-from-gregor-townsend. "To do that players must be aligned to the high standards of being involved in team sport at an elite level.
"It's really important they commit to an agreed standard of behaviour... These standards don't change for one player... What is important is that you commit to the what has been agreed and put the best interests of the team first.