SA-born coach Warren Abrahams to prepare Wales for the 2021 Rugby World Cup

CAPE TOWN - The Welsh Rugby Union has appointed South African mentor Warren Abrahams as head coach of the Wales Women’s rugby team. Abrahams will start working immediately to prepare Wales for next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. Abrahams was part of the England Men’s Sevens coaching team for four year years, while fulfilling roles at Harlequins as Academy coach and Premiership 7s head coach prior to heading to America, where he was on the US Sevens team’s coaching staff. The Cape Town-born Abrahams, who signed a three-year contract with Wales, is also an RFU coach mentor, mentoring aspiring coaches through their coach qualifications. Wales also appointed former captain Rachel Taylor as full-time Women’s National Skills Coach.

“Warren Abrahams and Rachel Taylor are key, strategic appointments for us, not only for women’s rugby in Wales but in terms of our standing in the global game,” Wales Rugby Union CEO Steve Phillips said.

“The current pandemic has impacted all areas of our organisation along with the rest of the sporting and entertainment world. However, it is vital women’s sport isn’t disproportionally affected and we took the important decision to continue with the planned investments into the women’s game.”

Abrahams said he is excited about the challenge and to be part of something special, despite not having a lot of time to prepare for the World Cup.

“It’s my first international 15s head coach role at this level but I feel I’ve seen, experienced and learned enough to create a high performance environment that provides memorable experiences.

“We have around 38 weeks before we’re due to get on a plane to New Zealand which is not long, but in the current climate we have to cherish the time and resources we have as you never know what’s in store.

“For me, mindset is key. Limitations are only what we put on ourselves. I realise that we all have obstacles and challenges to overcome and the current climate is a great example.

“Our players are balancing a number of aspects of their lives to ensure they perform to their optimum level, however, with all this in mind, if we take responsibility for our own actions, we are already steps ahead.”

