LONDON – The Saracens situation hanging over the England camp as they gather for the Six Nations could galvanise the squad according to Ireland coach Andy Farrell, the father of England and Saracens captain Owen.
Saracens will be automatically relegated at the end of the season for repeated breaches of the Premiership salary cap and players from other clubs are being encouraged to raise any grievances at a “clear the air” meeting when the squad gather later on Wednesday for the first time since the World Cup.
Farrell senior, now head coach of Ireland but a former dual code international for England and a player at Saracens, said he felt the move into the international arena this week could be just the relief the beleaguered Saracens players need.
“I've spoken to him (Owen) but, as far as players are concerned, they have a lot of ups and downs that they need to deal with every week. This is something that players need to deal with,” he told reporters at the Six Nations launch on Wednesday.
“When you make the change into another environment, I think that's going to be really refreshing. In a national camp you become in a bit of a bubble and I see (coach) Eddie (Jones) using it to galvanise England a little bit as well.”