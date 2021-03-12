Scotland boss Gregor Townsend braced for Six Nations fixture crunch

EDINBURGH – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is bracing for three Six Nations matches in three weeks, saying he expects the coronavirus-delayed fixture against France to take place on March 26. The Scots play Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday and were meant to finish the championship at home to Italy on March 20. But their scheduled February 28 clash against France in Paris was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp. No new date has yet been announced by Six Nations chiefs but there has been widespread speculation the game will now take place at the Stade de France on March 26. ALSO READ: Gregor Townsend's Scotland a formidable force, says Ireland forwards coach

That, however, would leave Scotland needing to secure the release of skipper Stuart Hogg from reigning English and European champions Exeter as well as star fly-half Finn Russell from Paris-based Racing 92.

In normal circumstances, regulations mean clubs must release players for Six Nations matches. But with a March 26 match taking place outside the tournament's designated window, that rule would no longer apply.

"We know there's a date that's out there on the 26th that would suit everybody," Townsend said on Friday after naming his team.

"There are still things that have to be sorted, getting all our players available and the agreement to release them from clubs in England and France.

"I believe those discussions are ongoing. I'm not sure when they will be resolved but that will be soon.

"It's not going to be my decision on this... but for the standing of the Six Nations you need the best players playing against the best players available."

Scotland were one of several teams who received a 28-0 walkover during last year's Autumn Nations Cup when Fiji pulled out of a scheduled match because of Covid issues within their camp.

But Townsend said he had no qualms about the lack of a similar set-up within the Six Nations.

"You could follow all the rules, the protocols, but you could still get the virus into your camp -- we have a situation where our players are coming from other teams every second week," he said.

"We want the game played, so do France and let's hope it gets played in the next few weeks."

Townsend has made four changes to the team that suffered an agonising 25-24 loss at home to Wales last month following Scotland's first win over England at Twickenham in 38 years.

Willem Nel is set to make his first Scotland start since the 2019 World Cup after being brought in to replace the banned Zander Fagerson.

Fellow prop Fagerson was given a four-game suspension after being sent off for his head-high challenge on Wales's Wyn Jones.

Elsewhere, wing Sean Maitland, inside centre Sam Johnson and back-row Jamie Ritchie have replaced Darcy Graham, James Lang and Blade Thomson.

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg (capt); Sean Maitland, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Willem Nel, George Turner, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: David Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Scott Steele, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

AFP