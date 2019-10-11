Scotland's Tommy Seymour will start in the No 14 jersey against Japan on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

TOKYO – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made 12 changes to the side for their do-or-die World Cup Pool A clash against hosts Japan in Yokohama on Sunday. A largely second-string Scotland ran in nine tries on the way to a 61-0 win over Russia on Wednesday, giving them an opportunity to advance to the quarter-final with a win over Japan.

There is still an element of doubt that the match will go ahead due to Typhoon Hagibis, which has already forced the cancellation of Saturday's games between England and France in Yokohama and New Zealand v Italy in Toyota City.

Wingers Darcy Graham and Tommy Seymour have been retained from the starting side that beat Russia, while Fraser Brown, who played openside flanker against the Bears, has shifted back to hooker.

Scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw will lead the team with Stuart McInally on the bench.