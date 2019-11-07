LONDON – The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) has been fined 70,000 pounds ($89,845) and told to apologise for comments made during the Rugby World Cup in relation to the possible cancellation of their match against Japan in Yokohama due to Typhoon Hagibis.
Three World Cup pool matches were cancelled and Scotland's decisive game with the host nation was in doubt for several days due to the impact of the typhoon, which led to the deaths of more than 80 people and caused massive flooding.
SRU chief executive Mark Dodson had threatened legal action if the match did not go ahead, saying that the decision "was not just".
He also suggested that New Zealand might have been treated differently in the same situation and said that Scotland were "winners in the court of public opinion" on the matter.
A World Rugby independent disputes committee ruled on Thursday that the comments constituted misconduct, fined the SRU, formally reprimanded the union and said it should issue a "meaningful apology" to World Rugby.