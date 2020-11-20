Scotland make five changes for France clash as they aim to stretch winning streak

EDINBURGH - Scotland have made five changes to their starting lineup for Sunday’s Nations Cup clash against France at Murrayfield as they seek a sixth successive test victory.

Four of the changes come in the pack where coach Gregor Townsend has opted for a new front row with South African-born Oli Kebble getting a first start as he links up with hooker Fraser Brown and Simon Berghan. Matt Fagerson returns to the back of the pack after an ankle injury.

In the backs, Blair Kinghorn takes the place of Darcy Graham on the wing.

Scotland beat Italy away last week to make a positive start to their campaign and extend their winning streak to five consecutive test victories, a sequence which began against France in the Six Nations in March.

Only twice have Scotland won six tests in a row since 1900 – in 1925/26 and 1989/90.