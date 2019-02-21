Greig Laidlaw will captain Scotland against France on Saturday. Photo: EPA/Robert Perry

EDINBURGH – Scotland have made four changes to their starting line-up to face France in this Saturday's Six Nations clash in Paris. Back-row Magnus Bradbury is the only change to the pack, to start in place of the injured Ryan Wilson.

The three remaining changes come in the back division, where Glasgow playmaker Pete Horne starts at stand-off in place of Finn Russell, who has a head injury.



Blair Kinghorn replaces the injured Stuart Hogg to earn his third Test start in the full-back role he occupies for Edinburgh, while Glasgow centre Nick Grigg comes into the midfield for injured clubmate Huw Jones.

“Injuries create opportunities for others to show what they can do and, throughout the past couple of seasons, we've seen a number of players really step up,” said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

“All of the players coming in started against Argentina in the summer, which ranks as one of our best-ever away performances.”

Scotland team to play France in the Six Nations in Paris on Saturday (1415 GMT kick-off).

The Scotland team is (15-1):

Blair Kinghorn; Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland; Pete Horne, Greig Laidlaw (capt); Josh Strauss, Jamie Ritchie, Magnus Bradbury; Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Simon Berghan, Stuart McInally, Allan Dell

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Alex Allan, Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Gary Graham, Ali Price, Adam Hastings, Darcy Graham

Agence France-Presse (AFP)