HAMAMATSU – Scotland are playing for their World Cup future over the next six days and coach Gregor Townsend has been at pains to remind his players they need to ensure they do not take their eyes off their match against Russia on Wednesday.
Townsend's side sit third in Pool A on five points, behind Japan (14) and Ireland (11) and need bonus point victories against both Russia and the tournament hosts on Sunday in Yokohama to advance to the knockout stages.
The clash with the Bears kicks off at Shizuoka Stadium at 4.15 p.m. (0715 GMT) on Wednesday and the short turnaround to the clash with Japan necessitated Townsend making 14 changes from the side that beat Samoa 34-0 on Sept. 30.
The former Scotland flyhalf said that he expected the side to concentrate on winning the Russia match, then the entire squad would focus on Japan.
"It's all about Russia and we need to get a bonus point," Townsend told reporters in Hamamatsu on Monday. "If we don't get a bonus point then our challenge against Japan becomes even more difficult.