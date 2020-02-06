Head coach Gregor Townsend has made only one change to the team to face England. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

EDINBURGH – Scotland have announced their team for their second Six Nations game against England on Saturday.

Number 8 Magnus Bradbury is the only change Scotland’s starting line-up for this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations Test against England at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

The 24-year-old Edinburgh back-row has recovered from the thigh strain that kept him from starting last weekend’s loss to Ireland, with clubmate and debutant that day,Nick Haining, moving to the bench.

The remaining change to the match 23 occurs on the bench, where Edinburgh tighthead Simon Berghan returns to the position in which he was selected last weekend, only to be ruled out through illness on the day of the game.

Scotland starting XV

15 Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) (captain) – 73 caps

14 Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 45 caps

13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 24 caps

12 Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps

11 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 18 caps

10 Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps

9 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 29 caps

1 Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 4 caps

2 Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 47 caps

3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps

4 Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

5 Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 56 caps

6 Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 15 caps

7 Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 29 caps

8 Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) – 11 caps

Replacements

16 Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 34 caps

17 Allan Dell (London Irish) – 29 caps

18 Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps

19 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 23 caps

20 Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 1 cap

21 George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps

22 Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 4 caps

23 Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 15 caps

Reuters