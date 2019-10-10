HAMAMATSU – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is optimistic the weather will clear sufficiently after Typhoon Hagibis passes through to ensure his side's must-win clash with Japan goes ahead in Yokohama on Sunday.
He said his understanding of the rules was that the day of the match could not be changed. But he said had also been told "things can change" if a force majeure is declared under "exceptional circumstances", and he did not know whether that could yet make Monday a possible date.
Rugby World Cup organisers took the unprecedented step of cancelling the England-France clash in Yokohama and New Zealand-Italy game in Toyota City on Saturday because of the expected destructive effects of the typhoon.
With the storm expected to have passed through by Sunday, a decision on the Pool A clash between the tournament hosts and Scotland would not be made until the morning of the game.
"We believe that the game hasn't been cancelled because the weather will be better on Sunday and it looks like the game will be played," Townsend told reporters in Hamamatsu.