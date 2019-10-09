FUKUROI CITY – Scotland will continue to prepare as planned for their crucial Pool A clash with Japan in Yokohama on Sunday despite the fixture being threatened by a powerful typhoon tracking towards the Tokyo region, coach Gregor Townsend said.
Japan's Meteorological Agency is monitoring Typhoon Hagibis, which is expected to lash southern Honshu over the weekend and could put matches in the area in jeopardy.
Scotland's bonus-point victory over Russia at Shizuoka Stadium on Wednesday ensured that their clash with Japan will determine who qualifies for the quarter-finals.
"It does look like it is heading into Tokyo this weekend," Townsend told reporters after his team's 61-0 victory. "It is a few days away and it could miss the Tokyo area or could still go there."
Tournament rules state that any pool game which cannot be played will not be rescheduled and instead be recorded as a 0-0 draw, with bonus points unavailable. That would ensure Scotland fail to reach the quarter-finals for just the second time in the tournament's history.