KOBE – Ireland made mistakes in every department in their shock 19-12 defeat to Japan and have to figure out why it happened to make sure they still qualify from Pool A, flyhalf Johnny Sexton said on Sunday.
Sexton was not risked on Saturday because of the minor thigh strain he picked up in their opening win over Scotland.
Yet as one of Ireland's two vice captains he gave a frank assessment after diving straight into the video analysis, with an encounter against Russia to come on Thursday.
"It wasn't just one thing. Discipline was obviously a big one that we don't normally do. Any marginal decision we were on the wrong side of and we looked at those penalties today and yeah, they can be penalties so we've got to look at ourselves there," Sexton told a news conference.
"There was a lot of access points we gave them. We had them under pressure a few times and let them out, we didn't exit a couple of times as well as we should have. There was one or two things in each department that added up and they played brilliantly on the day."