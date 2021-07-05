Sharks coach sticks to Currie Cup team for British and Irish Lions clash

Buthelezi missed last week’s Currie Cup against Western Province because of a head knock suffered in his team’s victory over Griquas.

DURBAN - Sharks coach Sean Everitt has stuck with the team that has been contesting the Currie Cup for the enormous challenge of toppling the British and Irish Lions in Johannesburg on Wednesday, making just one change at No 8 where his captain, Phepsi Buthelezi, returns from a concussion.

There are two changes on the bench, where hooker Kerron van Vuuren and the versatile Anthony Volmink replace Dan Jooste and Boeta Chamberlain, respectively.

“We have only played two games in the Currie Cup, but our group has been together for some time and they’re looking forward to this special challenge,” Everitt said.

“The chief goal is that we go into this game well prepared and for the players to understand what’s coming their way. Not many of our players in this squad have international experience and that includes Super Rugby, so yes, this is a big challenge.