LONDON – Fixtures, standings and remaining matches in the 2019 Six Nations Championship ahead of this weekend's fourth round (all times GMT):
Playing Saturday
At Edinburgh
Scotland v Wales (1415)
At Twickenham
England v Italy (1645)
Playing Sunday
At Dublin
Ireland v France (1500)
Standings
(played, won, drawn, lost, points form, points against, bonus points, total points):
Wales 3 3 0 0 71 47 0 12
England 3 2 0 1 89 49 2 10
Ireland 3 2 0 1 68 61 1 9
France 3 1 0 2 54 78 2 6
Scotland 3 1 0 2 56 69 1 5
Italy 3 0 0 3 51 85 0 0
Remaining Fixtures:
Mar 16: Italy v France, Rome (1230)
Mar 16: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff (1445)
Mar 16: England v Scotland, Twickenham (1700)
Previous Results
Feb 1: France 19 Wales 24
Feb 2: Scotland 33 Italy 20
Feb 2: Ireland 20 England 32
Feb 9: Scotland 13 Ireland 22
Feb 9: Italy 15 Wales 26
Feb 10: England 44 France 8
Feb 23: France 27 Scotland 10
Feb 23: Wales 21 England 13
Feb 24: Italy 16 Ireland 26
