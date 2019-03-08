Wales' Dan Biggar in action with England's Jamie George in the Six Nations. Photo: Reuters / Paul Childs

LONDON – Fixtures, standings and remaining matches in the 2019 Six Nations Championship ahead of this weekend's fourth round (all times GMT):

Playing Saturday

At Edinburgh
Scotland v Wales (1415)
At Twickenham
England v Italy (1645)

Playing Sunday

At Dublin
Ireland v France (1500)   

Standings 

(played, won, drawn, lost, points form, points against, bonus points, total points):

Wales       3 3 0 0 71 47 0 12 
England    3 2 0 1 89 49 2 10
Ireland      3 2 0 1 68 61 1  9 
France      3 1 0 2 54 78 2  6
Scotland   3 1 0 2 56 69 1  5 
Italy          3 0 0 3 51 85 0  0

Wales' Dan Biggar and teammates celebrate victory over France in the Six Nations. Photo:. REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes
Remaining Fixtures:

Mar 16: Italy v France, Rome (1230)
Mar 16: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff (1445)
Mar 16: England v Scotland, Twickenham (1700)

Previous Results

Feb  1: France 19 Wales       24
Feb  2: Scotland 33 Italy        20
Feb  2: Ireland 20 England    32
Feb  9: Scotland 13 Ireland   22
Feb  9: Italy 15 Wales            26
Feb 10: England 44 France     8
Feb 23: France 27 Scotland  10
Feb 23: Wales 21 England    13
Feb 24: Italy 16 Ireland         26

Agence France-Presse (AFP)