TORONTO – New Zealand centre and twice World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams has agreed to join the Toronto Wolfpack rugby league team ahead of their debut in England's top-tier Super League next year, the Canadian side said on Thursday.
"Toronto Wolfpack has established themselves as a multicultural and economic powerhouse, not only in the city but across the world," said Williams in a statement released by the Wolfpack. "The club has big ambitions and big goals.
"I want to be part of all this and do all I can to help reach those lofty goals."
The move marks a fourth code switch for Williams, who will be formally introduced next Thursday at a news conference at the Emirates Stadium in London, the home of Premier League soccer side Arsenal FC.
Williams, who won bronze at the Rugby World Cup last week after the All Blacks fell to England in the semi-finals, brings plenty of star power to a transatlantic team who began play in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017.