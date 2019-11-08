TORONTO – All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams thanked the New Zealand rugby community after it was announced on Thursday that he would be leaving to play with the Canadian-based Toronto Wolfpack.
The 34-year-old New Zealander, who will represent Toronto in England's top-tier Super League, was part of the All Blacks World Cup-winning teams in 2011 and 2015, and played his 58th and final test for them at this year's World Cup in Japan.
"I never dreamed that I'd play in the black jersey for ten years playing alongside some of the legends of the game, and I'm grateful for the support of so many people in helping me grow as a footy player over that time," Williams said in a statement released by New Zealand Rugby.
"Finally, to the players I've been privileged enough to play with. I've enjoyed every moment being with the brothers and that will be the biggest thing I will miss: the camaraderie and fun with my fellow players and being privileged to suit up with them and go out and do what we love. It's been a pleasure."
The Wolfpack confirmed on Thursday that they signed the towering Kiwi to a two-year contract for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.