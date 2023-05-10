South African referees Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker picked for Rugby World Cup duty

Durban — South African referees Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker have been picked to officiate at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France later this year. A total of 26 match officials (12 referees, seven assistant referees, and seven Television Match Officials) representing nine nations with more than 630 Test appearances between them, will take charge of the 48 tournament matches.

World Rugby says the selection has been made on merit. The 42-year-old Peyper, who has 61 Tests to his name and has been appointed to handle the Heineken Champions Cup final in Dublin on May 20, will referee at his third consecutive Rugby World Cup. Jonker (54), who has 30 Tests and 53 Test TMO appointments to his name, will be involved in his third Rugby World Cup tournament – one as referee and one as a TMO.

In an experienced referee group, Wayne Barnes (England), holder of the most Test appearances (102), will officiate in a fifth-straight Rugby World Cup in the country in which he debuted in 2007, while Nika Amashukeli will make history as the first Georgian to officiate at a Rugby World Cup. Joy Neville (Ireland) becomes the first woman to officiate at a men’s Rugby World Cup, taking her place as TMO. Fellow TMO Ben Whitehouse (Wales) will follow in the footsteps of his father Nigel, who was an assistant referee and TMO at RWC 2003. The nine nations represented on the panel are Australia, England, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and Wales, with a total of 453 Tests among the 12 referees (eight have refereed at a RWC).

The appointments for the RWC pool phase will be announced after the completion of the Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup preparation matches. RWC 2023 match official panel Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Wayne Barnes (England), Nic Berry (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Matthew Carley (England), Karl Dickson (England), Angus Gardner (Australia), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Luke Pearce (England), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Mathieu Raynal (France), Paul Williams (New Zealand).

Assistant Referees: Chris Busby (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France), James Doleman (New Zealand), Craig Evans (Wales), Andrea Piardi (Italy), Christophe Ridley (England), Jordan Way (Australia). Television Match Officials: Brett Cronan (Australia), Tom Foley (England), Marius Jonker (South Africa), Brian MacNeice (Ireland), Joy Neville (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Ben Whitehouse (Wales). @MikeGreenaway67