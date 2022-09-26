Springbok Cheslin Kolbe tips France as Rugby World Cup ‘favourites’

Paris — South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning winger Cheslin Kolbe said on Monday that France are “favourites” for next year’s competition. Les Bleus emphatically beat New Zealand in November before winning their first Six Nations title since 2010 in March.

The tournament hosts are in Pool A with three-time winners the All Blacks, Italy, Uruguay and Japan. “I think the French boys are definitely the favourites going into the World Cup,” Kolbe told Canal+ at French rugby’s annual awards ceremony. “Particularly with the World Cup being in France, it will be good for them.” Kolbe’s Springboks, the champions, are in Pool B with Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

The Toulon three-quarter missed the recent Rugby Championship for his country with a broken jaw. He is set to return in time for the Boks’ November Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England three years on from lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan. “Eleven months to the World Cup. Time’s gone quickly since Japan,” Kolbe said.

