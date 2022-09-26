Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, September 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Springbok Cheslin Kolbe tips France as Rugby World Cup ‘favourites’

France's players sing the national anthem before their Six Nations rugby union international match against Ireland at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis

France's players sing the national anthem before their Six Nations rugby union international match against Ireland at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis. Les Bleus won their first Six Nations title since 2010 in March. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Paris — South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning winger Cheslin Kolbe said on Monday that France are “favourites” for next year’s competition.

Les Bleus emphatically beat New Zealand in November before winning their first Six Nations title since 2010 in March.

Story continues below Advertisement

The tournament hosts are in Pool A with three-time winners the All Blacks, Italy, Uruguay and Japan.

“I think the French boys are definitely the favourites going into the World Cup,” Kolbe told Canal+ at French rugby’s annual awards ceremony. “Particularly with the World Cup being in France, it will be good for them.”

Kolbe’s Springboks, the champions, are in Pool B with Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

More on this

The Toulon three-quarter missed the recent Rugby Championship for his country with a broken jaw.

He is set to return in time for the Boks’ November Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England three years on from lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan.

“Eleven months to the World Cup. Time’s gone quickly since Japan,” Kolbe said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It would be good for the Springboks to keep the trophy but France played really well at the Six Nations” he added.

AFP

Related Topics:

Cheslin KolbeSpringboksWorld Rugby

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP