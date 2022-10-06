Springbok women confident scrum can help dominate France in World Cup opener

Cape Town — Springbok women assistant coach Eddie Myners is confident that they can dominate France with their scrum in their World Cup opener in Auckland on Saturday (3.15am kickoff). The South African team has a familiar look to it, with only prop Sanelisiwe Charlie not a regular starter in the 2022 season.

Myners, the Bok women’s forwards coach, said their set-piece will be a weapon against the physical French. "We have a very strong scrum and if we get the rewards for that, it will give us many options and we have the ability to upset France in that facet of play,” Myners said. “Our lineouts are also a dangerous weapon. We can still move better on the ground, but I think our maul is particularly good once we set it and that can also become a weapon for us against France. We will be asking them some serious questions."

The South Africans have enjoyed a solid season of preparation as they not only played more Tests than they had previously leading up to a major event, but they also won five of their six Tests this season. While that was certainly encouraging, Myners highlighted the growth of the team as one of their biggest gains. "We have achieved many victories along the way, not always on the score board, but growing as a team," he said.

“As things stand, we are at our best position ever on the World Rugby rankings and we hope to show that we can compete against any team we come across. “That makes me immensely proud knowing that each and every player will go out there to give their all for this team and for their country. We will carry our flag with pride at this World Cup." On their overall growth, he added: "I remembered where we started way back then and where we are today, and it leaves me with great pride that I could walk the road with this team all along,” said Myners.

“Players could not pass the ball to both sides and more than five meters, one hooker played on the wing for her province. The players were all over the place. It was a challenging period. "What they had though, and what laid the foundation for this team about to run onto the field at Eden Park, was a willingness to learn and improve and a desire to get better. "Every time we got together after that, you could see the improvement. Players started to take ownership of their progress and we started moving in the right direction.

“Here we are now, in a position to represent our country with real purpose and who knows, maybe we can cause the first upset of the World Cup. This is like a dream come true." Springbok Women: 15 Nadine Roos, 14 Nomawethu Mabenge, 13 Zintle Mpupha, 12 Aphiwe Ngwevu, 11 Simamkele Namba, 10 Libbie Janse van Rensburg, 9 Tayla Kinsey, 8 Aseza Hele, 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 6 Sizophila Solontsi, 5 Rights Mkhari, 4 Nolusindiso Booi (capt), 3 Babalwa Latsha, 2 Lindelwa Gwala, 1 Sanelisiwe Charlie Replacements: 16 Roseline Botes, 17 Asithandile Ntoyanto, 18 Monica Mazibukwana, 19 Catha Jacobs, 20 Lusanda Dumke, 21 Unam Tose, 22 Zenay Jordaan, 23 Eloise Webb