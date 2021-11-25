Springbok women going for all out attack against Barbarians

Durban -The Springbok Women’s team will throw everything into their attack against the Barbarians tomorrow at Twickenham as they look to build on their recent try-scoring exploits. But for that to happen, the South Africans will have to stay true to their objectives and execution said head coach Stanley Raubenheimer, who has named a fairly inexperienced side to take on the star-studded Baabaas in the first-ever match between the sides.

The Springbok Women scored three second-half tries against Wales two weeks ago and then six against the England Under-20s last Sunday as they started to find their rhythm on the playing field. “We have progressed well over the last three weeks I believe, but we have not changed what we are working on, and we will continue to look for improvement in those areas in our final game against the Barbarians,” explained Raubenheimer. “We are still striving for better possession and to keep the ball for longer. By doing that, we can control the game better. We saw an improvement of that in recent weeks which resulted in tries, so that will again be a focus area for us.”

Raubenheimer is aware of the occasion though and said there will be a willingness to give the ball some air, courtesy of their opponents. “We realise we are playing the Baabaas, so we will be looking at opportunities where we can cut loose from anywhere on the field and can hopefully emulate them in that regard,” said Raubenheimer. The coach had his hand forced a bit with his final team selection due to injuries to Test starters in Nadine Roos (wing), Zintle Mpupha (centre) and Tayla Kinsey (scrumhalf) at the back, while he is also without Libbie Janse van Rensburg (flyhalf), who has made a big impact on tour so far.

Mpupha and Kinsey have not recovered from knocks sustained against Wales, and Roos and Janse van Rensburg picked up injuries against England Under-20 last Sunday. “At least I could pick a full complement of backline players, despite those injuries. The midfield combination of Jakkie Cilliers and Qumisa Qawe is a young one and Unam Tose will start for the first time on tour,” he explained. Up front, Catha Jacobs swops places with Sinazo Mcatshulwa on the side of the scrum from the team that played Wales, with the latter playing off the bench, while prop Asithandile Ntoyanto will earn a first start on tour after playing off the bench in Vannes and Cardiff.