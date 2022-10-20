Springbok women make wholesale changes for Rugby World Cup clash against England

Cape Town — Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer changed up his squad to face England in their final World Cup Pool C clash at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland on Sunday morning (kick-off 6.45am SA time). Only six players will start in the same positions they did last week in their defeat against Fiji.

Captain Nolusindiso Booi, props Babalwa Latsha and Sanelisiwe Charlie, No 8 Aseza Hele, scrumhalf Tayla Kinsey and wing Nomawethu Mabenge will retain their roles, while Nadine Roos will move from fullback to wing and Simamkele Namba from wing to outside centre. Eloise Webb will start at fullback and Zenay Jordaan at flyhalf after both played off the bench against France and Fiji, while inside centre Chumisa Qawe will earn a first start in the tournament. Up front, Lerato Makua and Lusanda Dumke will form a new-look loose trio with Hele after both played off the bench last weekend, while Roseline Botes comes in for Lindelwa Gwala at hooker in the only injury-enforced change to the matchday squad.

Catha Jacobs, who played off the bench against France, will start at lock alongside Booi, earning her first starting berth at the tournament. Among the replacements, Yonela Ngxingolo, Micke Gunter and Azisa Mkiva, lock Nompumelelo Mathe, scrumhalf Rumandi Potgieter, centre Jakkie Cilliers and outside back Chuma Qawe will be involved in the World Cup for the first time. “We have always planned to give everyone a run if possible – all 32 players who came here were selected to play when called upon and that has not changed,” said Raubenheimer.

“We had a clear directive on what we wanted to achieve at this World Cup, but unfortunately it did not go our way against Fiji last Sunday. We will now give those players who have not played so far, the opportunity also to show they were worthy of selection. “The experience to be at the World Cup will be beneficial to all in the squad after this match, as they would have experienced playing in the tournament. We could have gone with the same team, but that would not have the same benefits than exposing the wider group to top flight rugby. “Our outlook for this match is slightly different. I hope the new players and those making tournament debuts will bring energy and excitement. The World Cup is different from a normal Test match, it drains you physically, but also mentally in more ways than one, so we hope the new players will bring a fresh approach to the game.”

The Springbok Women team to face England in Auckland: 15. Eloise Webb, 14. Nomawethu Mabenge, 13. Simamkele Namba, 12. Chumisa Qawe, 11. Nadine Roos, 10. Zenay Jordaan, 9. Tayla Kinsey, 8. Aseza Hele, 7. Lerato Makua, 6. Lusanda Dumke, 5. Catha Jacobs, 4. Nolusindiso Booi, 3. Babalwa Latsha, 2. Roseline Botes, 1. Sanelisiwe Charlie Subs: 16. Micke Gunter, 17. Yonela Ngxingolo, 18. Azisa Mkiva, 19. Nompumelelo Mathe, 20. Sizophila Solontsi, 21. Rumandi Potgieter, 22. Jakkie Cilliers, 23. Chuma Qawe