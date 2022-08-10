Springbok Women to attack Spain with their physicality, says captain Nolusindiso Booi

Johannesburg — Springbok Women’s captain Nolusindiso Booi is hoping her team can maintain their winning momentum when they face higher-ranked Spain in the first Test at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday. Booi and the rest of the Bok Women’s team are filled with confidence after their momentous victory over Japan in Kumagaya — their first win on foreign soil — a fortnight ago.

And now back on home soil, Booi wants the Boks to kickstart the two-match series against the Spaniards on a successful note. The Boks have never beaten the 10th-ranked European outfit in three previous meetings.

“In Japan it was not easy because of the weather conditions, but we knew what we wanted to go and do there. We trusted the processes that we do have. We knew after our first game what we needed to correct to be successful in the second game. “Our aim is to do whatever we did in Japan and show the people at home and make them proud. We are very excited,” Booi told reporters at the FNB sponsorship announcement of the Springbok Women’s team on Wednesday. The two-match series is crucial preparation for the Women’s Rugby World Cup that is set to be held in New Zealand next month. It is particularly important for coach Stanley Raubenheimer to have a final look at players he hopes to include in the broader World Cup squad after calling up hooker Roseline Botes and centre Jakkie Cilliers after the duo missed out on the tour to Japan.

Flank Nokubongo Siko, though, has been ruled out due to injury while Micke Gunter, who came off the bench in the Japan Tests, misses out. Booi stressed that the Boks will attack Spain physically as they build towards the World Cup. “It is very important because when we get there (to the World Cup) we’ll not only be playing one game, but many games. It will help us as a team to gel and know what exactly is our structure and game plans.

“We see a lot of things changing in women’s rugby and we are very happy to be part of it. We are going through the processes. We know in previous years we were struggling but we see the changes and we can see the building up of the team. “I think we are a physical team with speed. We have people that can and give us the momentum, so we’re definitely a physical team,” she added. Kick-off on Saturday is at 1pm.

