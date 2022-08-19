Springbok women too strong for Spain in second Test in Potchefstroom

Cape Town — It was a good day for the South African women’s sides, with both the seniors and juniors coming away with convincing wins. The Springbok Women produced a proper comeback to beat Spain 37-14 in their second Test of the Women’s Winter Series in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Stanley Raubenheimer’s side had to fight back from being 14-5 down, but it proved enough as they clinched the Series 2-0. Last weekend, the South Africans won 44-5 at Ellis Park, setting up a memorable curtain raiser to the men's Test against New Zealand. That victory was the first the locals had secured over the Spanish in four meetings. In the clash at the Fanie du Toit Stadium, Spain led by 14-10 at the break, with each side having scored twice, but the South Africans levelled in the second half as they produced a strong effort on both attack and defence.

In the end, the Springbok Women scored six tries to two for a comfortable win in their last Test before the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year. Earlier in the day the Junior Springbok Women outplayed Zimbabwe to put an exclamation mark behind their return to international action by beating their fellow Africans 55-0. They thrashed their Under-20 counterparts after leading 19-0 at the break.

The match was their first since 2019, and while it took the SA U20 side a while to hit their straps, with handling errors and penalties conceded at the breakdowns the early culprits, they found their groove later on, and it was all up from there. @WynonaLouw IOL Sport