Springbok women will look to physically intimidate Fiji in Rugby World Cup clash

Durban — The Springbok Women’s team have a clear goal of physically intimidating Fiji in their pool C World Cup match on Sunday (6.45am), and they will be looking to flank Sizophila Solontsi to spearhead their charge. According to popular social media analyst Squidge Rugby, Solontsi’s hit on French flyhalf Caroline Drouin was so effective last week that it threw the French out of shape for close to an hour, and in that time Les Bleus could not score a point against South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is a physical game and I love that part of it,” says Solontsi. “I try to intimate the opposing flyhalf as they are in charge of game management. If you disrupt them, they will be less efficient. So, I always try to get to them early in the game to remind them that I will be around for the rest of the match.” Last Saturday though, the Springbok Women flanker was shown a yellow card for a high tackle after 30 minutes, something she is aware cannot happen against Fiji.

“That was unfortunate as there was a head clash with another player, but the protocols are clear,” she said. “Discipline will be key against Fiji, not only in executing hits, but also other stuff like getting off the floor quickly and back into position, keeping your defensive alignment and sticking to the process.” Solontsi is anticipating a fierce battle against Fiji: “They will be coming at us, no doubt, which is just their style of play. There will be big hits, coming from both ways, but I love that part of rugby. The more physical, the better.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The 30-year-old holds an honours degree in sports science, but she says their game plan for Sunday is easy to understand, with no big scientific ideas behind it. “Our forwards have a plan and if it works, our backs will benefit, and we can chase that first win in New Zealand,” she explained. “We want to dominate them and tire them out, then gaps will open and we can attack. We have not seen much of them, bar the game against England, but there will be a lot of sevens flair in their play.”

Story continues below Advertisement