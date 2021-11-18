Springbok women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer opts for fresh faced Springbok women side to take on England

Cape Town - Catha Jacobs will captain a fresh Springbok Women’s side in their friendly against England Under-20 on Sunday. Coach Stanley Raubenheimer has opted to grow experience as he handed 12 players their first start of the November tour for the match in London.

The Springbok Women lost their tour-opener 46-3 to France in Vannes, before going down 29-19 to Wales in Cardiff last week. The run-on side also includes two uncapped players in Blue Bulls Women's scrumhalf Rumandi Potgieter and EP Queens prop Monica Mazibukwana. Among the replacements, Tanya Scholtz – the only uncapped player on the bench – is also in line to make her debut. There will also be maiden tour appearances for Donelle Snyders, Bernice Strydom, Micke Gunter and Sanelisiwe Charlie.

Chumisa Qawe and Sizo Solontsi are the only players who will start for a third week in a row, while Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Jacobs also added to their Test caps against both France and Wales. “When we secured the match against England's U20s, we decided to give some of our younger players in the group the chance to show their worth and to gain some match experience on tour,” Raubenheimer explained. “This match will be a valuable opportunity to stake a claim for future selections, which will of course include the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year. “A couple of the players are coming back from injury, others have worked hard as non-playing squad members and there are those who have not played for this team in a while. They all now get the opportunity to play and show the coaching staff that they have what it takes to make the trip to New Zealand next year.”

The match, which kicks off at 15h00 (SA time). Springbok Women to face England U20 in London: 15. Donelle Snyders 14. Simamkele Namba 13. Jakkie Cilliers 12. Chumisa Qawe