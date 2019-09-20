Heineken® will bring a Japanese stadium experience to South Africa for the South Africa v New Zealand Rugby World Cup 2019™ clash this Saturday, 21 September 2019.

Set to thrill both rugby and non-rugby fans with delectable cuisine, some of South Africa’s top entertainment acts and the world’s leading International premium beer. You don’t need to know the rules of the game to enjoy the Rugby World Cup™ with Heineken®.

To stand a chance to win 1 of 10 double tickets to attend the Heineken® Rugby World Cup 2019™ viewing experience at Mall Of Africa’s Waterfall Park, on Saturday 21 September 2019, tell us which team South Africa will be playing against on Saturday 21 September. Simply SMS your answer followed by your name, surname & email address to 33258. SMS cost R1.50. Other terms and conditions apply. Competition closes at 18:00 tonight.

Not for Persons under the Age of 18. Enjoy Responsibly.



