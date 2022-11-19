Stuart at the double as England snatch dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand

London — Replacement prop Will Stuart scored two late tries as England came from behind to snatch a dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday. The All Blacks twice led by 14 points, having caught England cold with two converted tries in the opening eight minutes through flanker Dalton Papali'i and hooker Codie Taylor.

Rieko Ioane's superb try early in the second half made it 22-6 before Beauden Barrett added a drop-goal. England, however, hit back with three tries in the closing nine minutes with Stuart twice powering over either side of a try by full-back Freddie Steward. Marcus Smith's conversions of those last two England tries helped seal only the second draw in 43 meetings between the two sides following a 26-26 all encounter at Twickenham in 1997.