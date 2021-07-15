Stuart Hogg opens up on his pain from previous Lions tour

JOHANNESBURG – Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg opened up on Thursday about the pain he felt when an injury ended his previous tour with the British and Irish Lions. Hogg will captain the tourists in their match against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

He was favourite to play in the Tests against New Zealand in 2017 when a collision with teammate Conor Murray in a match against the Crusaders caused a fractured facial bone, forcing him to return home. "It's something I've kept quiet about and almost to myself for a long time," he said. "I had been playing some good rugby and to have that taken away from me was certainly disappointing.

"It probably took me a good year-and-a-half, two years to get over it and get back and running and to get excited about playing rugby. "I kept it to myself, but my focus all along was to make sure to give myself every opportunity to represent the Lions again. Now that I am here, I am making the most of it." Hogg will lead the Lions in their final match before the first Test against South Africa on July 24 after another frustrating experience.