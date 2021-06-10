Tana Umaga’s nephew heads uncapped players in Eddie Jones's England training squad

LONDON – Jacob Umaga, nephew of New Zealand rugby legend Tana Umaga, is one of 21 uncapped players named by Eddie Jones in a 34-man England squad for a training week. The 22-year-old England-born Wasps fly-half – whose father Mike was capped by Samoa – played for England Under-20s and has featured before in a senior England squad.

He earned his first call-up in January 2020 ahead of the Six Nations and then in October for the climax of the northern hemisphere championship which had been halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Jones has brought in a swathe of untapped talent as he has lost 12 players to the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa. He is also unable to call on players from the four clubs -- Exeter, Bristol, Sale and Harlequins -- involved in the English Premiership play-offs.

Jones has also opted to rest other regulars such as fly-half George Ford and wing Jonny May whilst scrum-half Ben Youngs, who ruled himself out of selection for the Lions tour due to family reasons is not picked either. Leicester prop Ellis Genge is the most experienced player in the squad with 28 caps. The players from those who lose in the semi-finals will become eligible for a clash with Scotland A on June 27.

Jones said the uncapped players had been presented with a great opportunity to put themselves forward for selection when all the other senior players are available. "For this group it's a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do," Jones said in an England Rugby statement. "We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon.

"There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance. "We're really looking forward to working with this group of young players and see where we can take them. "They have the opportunity to take on the world."

Jones will be able to call upon the players from the Premiership final for the two Tests in July -- England host the United States at Twickenham on July 4 and then Canada on July 10. These tests replace England's tour of North America which was abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic. Squad: