This is a World Cup that could be won by six teams, but realistically it is also a World Cup that only has six teams in it.
The next three weeks really are practice hit-outs for the likes of New Zealand, Ireland and the Springboks, while England, Wales and Australia prepare for one big game that will determine who they play in the quarter-finals.
There will be good entertainment from teams that are relatively equally matched, but the problem with this World Cup is the lack of quality match-ups during the group stages.
Outside of a handful of matches, the only thing in doubt pre kickoff is the score differential. This tournament will only come alive between 19 October and the final on 2 November.