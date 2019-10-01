Answer: This World Cup in Japan.
Ireland’s stunning defeat against Japan over the weekend brought to life the World Cup. A tournament of unpredictability was awakened.
I have always felt the Springboks to be good enough to beat Ireland at this World Cup. Honestly, Wales scare me more than Ireland when it comes to the Boks. My confidence with Ireland comes from my belief that they should never have been ranked No 1 in the world and because Bok coach Rassie Erasmus knows the Irish style of play.
Erasmus coached Munster for two seasons and the core of the Irish squad comes from Munster. He knows the players’ psyche and he understands Ireland coach Joe Schmidt because he worked in the Irish system. Erasmus will want to play the Irish in the quarter-finals. He will because he knows his team is good enough to beat them.