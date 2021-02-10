Three replacements called up to bolster Wales squad

CARDIFF – Wales have called up James Botham, Lloyd Williams and the uncapped Willis Halaholo to their injury-hit squad ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield, the Wales Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

The Cardiff Blues trio replace Dan Lydiate, Tomos Williams and Johnny Williams who were all hurt in the 21-16 home win over Ireland on Sunday at the start of this year’s competition.

Loose forward Botham, 23 later this month, comes back in after making an impressive start to his international career late last year when he started three matches in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The 31-year-old scrumhalf Williams also made three appearances in that competition after being recalled to the squad four years on from winning his last cap, and is chosen ahead of Rhys Webb.

